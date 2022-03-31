Pak Opposition claims Imran Khan seeking safe exit in early elections

Islamabad, March 31 As Pakistan faces a highly fluid political situation, Prime Minister Imran Khan has sought safe exit for himself by offering to hold early elections, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has claimed.

PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah have revealed at the opposition parliamentary party meeting that Imran Khan has made the offer through an "important person" of the country, Samaa TV reported.

Sharif said that the prime minister is now proposing something what the opposition had demanded earlier, but it was too late. "The issue will be decided through the vote in the Parliament" on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, he said.

Imran Khan has reportedly offered that if the opposition withdrew it no-confidence motion, he would dissolve the National Assembly and hold early elections, but if the opposition pressed ahead with the no-trust vote, he would fight them until the end.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that he wants to send a clear message to Imran Khan that no NRO would be offered to him and the only honourable exit for him was to step down immediately, paving for Shehbaz Sharif to be elected as the new Prime Minister.

The Pakistan Opposition on Thursday submitted a petition to include the election of a new Prime Minister in the agenda of the National Assembly, Dunya TV reported.

