Pak PM criticises judiciary for being biased towards Imran Khan

Islamabad, May 12 Reacting to the Supreme Court of Pakistan's decision ordering the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday criticised the judiciary for being biased towards Khan, local media reported.

"The judiciary has become an iron shield for Imran Khan," the prime minister said, highlighting that the judiciary stands divided.

The prime minister, while addressing a cabinet meeting in Islamabad, questioned the judiciary about the treatment given to other politic in the country, Geo News reported.

The premier's comments came a day after Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial ordered the release of Khan declaring his arrest on May 9 as "illegal".

Khan, the former Prime Minister, was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Rangers personnel — acting on the National Accountability Bureau's warrant - in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

"Politic were sent to jail in fake cases. Did any court ever take its notice?" he asked, The News reported.

