Pakistan eyes BRICS membership, seeks Russia’s help

Islamabad, Nov 23 Pakistan has applied for BRICS membership and sought Russia’s support for the same, said the country’s envoy to Moscow, Muhammad Khalid Jamali, according to a media report.

There has been no comment from the Foreign Office without whose approval Jamali would not have made this revelation, The News reported.

According to media reports, Jamali was talking to the Russian news agency TASS during which he revealed that Pakistan has filed an application to join the BRICS and is counting on Russia’s assistance, The News reported.

Jamali said Pakistan has already applied for membership of BRICS, which is set to expand next year with the admission of six new members.

Jamali also said that Islamabad plans to join the group under Russia’s presidency next year.

"Pakistan would like to be a part of this important organisation and we are in the process of contacting member countries for extending support to Pakistan’s membership in general and the Russian Federation in particular," he said, The News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor