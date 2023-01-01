Pakistan passing through one of its most critical junctures: Army Chief

Karachi, Jan 1 Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has stressed the need for a national consensus to steer the country out of the current economic and security challenges, a media outlet reported.

"Pakistan is passing through one of her most critical junctures and this requires development of national consensus by all stakeholders to sail through the confronted challenges of economy and terrorism," Gen Munir was quoted as saying at the parade by the military's media wing, the ISPR, Express Tribune reported.

The COAS congratulated the commissioning term for successful completion of training and becoming guard of maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

"Maritime domain is continuously shifting, mainly due to technological advancement, wherein only those navies would prevail and prove effective that would align with professionalism and modern trends of warfare," he further said.

The army chief appreciated Pakistan Naval Academy for imparting quality education not only to Pakistani cadets but also to cadets from friendly countries. He advised the young officers as future leaders to lead by their conduct, character, professional acumen, and foresight.

The COAS underscored the need for focus on profession and demands of modern warfare and directed information operations. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, Commander Karachi Corps.

