Pakistan sees sharp surge in militant attacks in Aug: Report

Islamabad, Sep 2 Pakistan witnessed a sharp rise in militant attacks in August, with 99 incidents reported across the country, the highest monthly number since November 2014, the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) has said.

The PICSS said in a report on Friday that the attacks resulted in 112 deaths and 87 injuries, mostly among security forces personnel and civilians, Xinhua news agency reported.

There was an 83-per cent rise in militant attacks compared with July as 54 attacks were reported in July, said the report.

Moreover, the South Asian country has witnessed 22 suicide attacks in the first eight months of 2023, in which 227 people have been killed and 497 injured, it added.

The data also showed that security forces responded effectively to the militant threat, averting many attacks, killing at least 24 militants and arresting 69 others in various operations across the country, according to the PICSS.

--IANS

