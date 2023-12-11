Palestinian Authority wants to destroy Israel in stages: Netanyahu

Tel Aviv, Dec 11 ( IANS) Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday informed the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that the Palestinian Authority (PA) wants to destroy Israel in stages.

Hebrew media reported that Netanyahu has told the Knesset committee that the difference between Hamas and the PA is only that Hamas wants to destroy Israel now but PA wants to do it in stages.

The Prime Minister has been repeatedly stating that the PA should not be given responsibility to rule Gaza in the post-war situation and has been differing at the proposal of the US on the PA ruling Gaza in the post-war situation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor