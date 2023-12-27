Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 20,915: Ministry

Gaza, Dec 27 At least 20,915 Palestinians have been killed, and 54,918 others wounded in the Israel-Hamas conflict since Oct. 7, the Gaza-based Health Ministry has said.

Ministry's spokesman Ashraf Al-Qedra in a press statement on Tuesday said that 241 Palestinians died and 382 others were injured in the 18 air and ground operations launched by Israeli forces in the past 24 hours across the Hamas-ruled enclave, Xinhua news agency reported.

Al-Qedra called on international organizations to help protect the hospitals and medical staff in Gaza, as well as the wounded, the sick, and the displaced people there.

He also urged the international community to "immediately step up to ensure the provision of the urgently needed medicines and fuel for thousands of wounded and sick people in Gaza."

Meanwhile, Gaza's main telecom provider Paltel announced via the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, a total blackout, including all internet and telephone services due to the continuing Israeli attacks.

The company added that its technical teams were working to restore services despite the dangerous conditions on the ground.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor