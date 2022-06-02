Palestinian man killed in West Bank refugee camp

Ramallah, June 2 A Palestinian man was killed on Thursday during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the Al-Dheisheh refugee camp adjacent to the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Ayman Muheisen, 29, died in a hospital after he was shot amidst the clashes, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Ministry said two other men were injured.

There has been no immediate response from the Israeli army to the incident.

Israeli forces stormed the refugee camp on Thursday morning, witnesses said, adding that clashes broke out between dozens of young men and Israeli soldiers.

On Wednesday, two Palestin, including a 29-year-old woman, were killed by Israeli soldiers near the West Bank cities of Jenin and Hebron.

Over the past few weeks, tensions have flared up between Israel and the Palestin in the West Bank.

Palestinian leaders have accused Israel of escalating violence and called on the international community to intervene.

