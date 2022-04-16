'Pariksha Pe Charcha' vibrant forum for issues on exams, life: PM

New Delhi, April 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said insights from all Pariksha Pe Charcha's interactions can be found in an innovatively curated section of NaMo App.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: "I enjoy interacting with our dynamic #ExamWarriors. Pariksha Pe Charcha is a vibrant forum for many issues relating to exams and life. Insights from all of these interactions can be found in this innovatively curated section on the NaMo App."

In the 5th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on April 1, the Prime Minister Modi, interacted with students, teachers and parents at Talkatora Stadium here. He inspected the exhibits of the students showcased at the venue before the interaction.

