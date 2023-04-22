Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised with uneasiness in breathing

Published: April 22, 2023

Chandigarh, April 22 Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, 95, has been undergoing treatment in Fortis in ...

Chandigarh, April 22 Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, 95, has been undergoing treatment in Fortis in Mohali near here with complications of uneasiness in breathing.

"In view of the criticality of Parkash Singh Badal's health, he continues to be closely monitored in the Medical ICU," the hospital said in a media bulletin.

