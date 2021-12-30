Party has every right to oust me: former Kerala CPI-M MLA

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 After the CPI-M's Idukki district committee decided to expell former three-time Devikulam MLA S. Rajendran for a year from the party, he on Thursday said the party has every right to oust him.

"But the news that I have not replied to the show cause notice served to me is false. I have the courier slip with me. I have been with the party for the last four decades and they have every right to oust me," said a peeved Rajendran.

"I have not decided anything about my future and currently have no plans to join any other party. I have not got any intimation from my party. First let it come," added Rajendran.

Early this week, the Idukki district committee submitted its recommendations to oust Rajendran for a year from the party and the final decision rests with the party state committee.

However, more details of Rajendran's fate will be made public when the Idukki district party has its meeting next week to elect a new set of office-bearers for the next three years.

Rajendran has been one of the tallest CPI-M leaders in Idukki district and represented the Devikulam Assembly constituency for three terms from 2006 onwards.

He was deeply upset when the party rejected his request to contest the April 6 Assembly polls for the fourth time. The party was able to retain the seat, but ordered a probe into Rajendran's indifference and a two-member party probe committee recently reported its findings accusing him of gross indiscipline and recommended stripping his party membership for a year.

Rajendran's open defiance came early this month, when he skipped several party meetings in his district.

Incidentally, Idukki district is the stronghold of the CPI-M where the mainstay of the party is the thousands of estate workers, as this area is dominated by cardamom and tea plantations and the party is divided between Rajendran and former State Power Minister M.M. Mani, presently a legislator.

During the party meetings held early this month Mani slammed Rajendran for his absence and went to the extent of threatening him with expulsion from the party.

"Rajendran was made a legislator for three terms (Devikulam Assembly constituency) besides he had a term as the president of the Idukki district panchayat. What more should our party give. He should have attended this meeting and the various other meetings which are part of the party regime," said Mani then.

Despite Rajendran hailing from the Scheduled Caste community, the state committee of the CPI-M is likely to ratify the Idukki district committee's decision to boot out Rajendran.

