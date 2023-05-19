"Party is supreme..." G Parameshwara on not being 'offered' Dy CM post in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 19 : Amid reports of him being upset over the denial of the deputy chief ministerial post, Karnataka Congress MLA G Parameshwara on Friday said that it is time to forget the "individual aspirations" as the "party is supreme" for him.

He further said that there is a need to "look forward" with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections coming.

"This is the time when we all have to work together. This is the time when we should forget our individual aspirations. This is the time when we should fulfil the promises made to people...As I said, the party is supreme. So, we need to look forward. There is the 2024 Lok Sabha election. We have to consider those things as well," Parameshwara said.

Parameshwara had also thrown his hat in the ring for the race for CM's post.

The former Congress state President on Tuesday said he was ready to take up the responsibility if the party's high command asked him to run the government.

The former state Congress President said, the high command is aware of his service to the party, and he doesn't feel the need to lobby for the post.

"If the high command decides and asks me to run the government, I'm ready to take up the responsibility," the former Deputy Chief Minister had said.

G Parameshwara on Friday met the newly designated Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah at his residence in Bengaluru.

While leaving Siddaramaiah's residence, G Parameshwara interacted with ANI, where he said, "People are asking. Aspirations are plenty. But those aspirations cannot be fulfilled at once. I think in the long term everything will be settled and everyone will be taken care of."

Congress on Thursday officially announced the name of the chief ministerial and deputy chief ministerial face, thus ending days of suspense.

Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar was chosen to be chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively.

Amid the rapid political developments, reports emerged that MB Patil, a Lingayat leader, and G Parameshwara, a Dalit leader, were upset over the denial of deputy chief minister posts.

