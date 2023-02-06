Patiala MP Preneet Kaur replies to Congress show-cause notice

Patiala MP and former MoS External Affairs Preneet Kaur today hit back at the Congress for the show-cause notice to her over alleged 'anti-party activities.'

In her letter addressed to Congress Disciplinary Action Committee Member Secretary Tariq Anwar, the Patiala MP said, "At the onset, I am surprised to see that a person who left the Congress party in 1999 on the issue of Mrs Gandhi being a foreign national, and stayed out for 20 years till 2019, and had to face disciplinary action himself, is now questioning me on a so-called disciplinary matter."

Talking about the Punjab leaders, Kaur said, "The Congressmen in Punjab who have made allegations against me are those who have many issues pending against them. If you call my husband who was then Chief Minister, he will give you details about their doings. He protected them because they were from his own party. However, I suppose you will not do this."

"As per your show cause notice, I have always stood by my constituents, constituency and my state Punjab and have taken up their issues regardless of which Government is in power. I hope you are aware that every Minister of a Congress Government in any state must meet his department Union Government Minister, in this case, the BJP government, to resolve their state's issues. This was done in the past Congress government in Punjab and today I am sure that it is being done by the Congress government in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan as well. I too shall always continue to meet the state and Union Government to resolve such issues, whether you like it or not," she said.

Preneet Kaur ended the letter by saying, "As to action against me you are free to take whatever action you wish."

The MP took to her social media and wrote, "Congress is welcome to take whatever decision it wants. I have always given my best to the party and to the people who have repeatedly elected me. I owe it to them and will continue to serve them, as always. I derive my strength from my people. Everything else is secondary."

Kaur, the wife of former Congress leader and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, has been accused of helping the BJP in the state.

The Congress, in its show-cause notice to Kaur on Friday, has asked her to explain within three days why she should not be expelled for anti-party activities.

( With inputs from ANI )

