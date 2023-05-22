Peaceful J&K attracting filmmakers due to its pristine beauty: Jitendra Singh

Srinagar, May 22 Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and PMO, said on Monday that a peaceful J&K is now attracting filmmakers from across the world due to its pristine beauty.

Singh and Union Tourism Minister, G Kishen Reddy, on Monday addressed a side event on 'Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation' during the third G-20 Tourism Working Group Meeting here.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said that the youth of Kashmir are highly aspirational, sensitive and forward-looking, who can see the enormous opportunities unfolded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the people of this country.

"This third Tourism Working Group Meeting in Srinagar along with its side events will create job opportunities for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir as the new and peaceful Union Territory is attracting filmmakers, not only from India, but from across the world due to its pristine beauty. This is the best time happening to Jammu and Kashmir under Prime Minister Modi, as such events will have a multifarious enrichment for J&K," Singh said.

Under PM Modi, Kashmir is going to be most profitable, cost-effective and economically-viable film destination, he added.

In his address, Kishan Reddy said, "India will be a one-stop for film production having beautiful locations, talented technic, and state-of-the-art post-production facilities that can create amazing visuals with world-class sound effects."

Qouting Kalhana's 'Rajatarangni', Reddy said, "The gods often descended to sit on the banks of the lakes of Srinagar as this place has captured the imagination of artists, nature lovers and now filmmakers, who will revive filmmaking in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Many famous national and international films have been shot in Jammu and Kashmir and the biggest aim of the government is now to revive film tourism, not only in Kashmir, but all over the country. Today's event is of utmost importance as it will explore the immense potential of film tourism and its contribution to our vibrant tourism industry.

"Winning two Oscars this year for the 'Naatu Naatu' song and for 'The Elephant Whisperers' documentary was a historic moment for us. Film tourism is a powerful medium to promote tourism potentials as films have a great impact on the travel choices attracting tourists all over the world."

Popular actor Ram Charan, who was present on the occasion, took part in fireside conversation with film critic and journalist Mayank Sharma. During the conversation, Charan said, "The beauty of Kashmir is magical as it attracts people towards its pristine locales, magical mountains and what not."

G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said, "PM Narendra Modi believes that tourism has the biggest multiplier effect being the biggest job creator and this G20 meeting will lead to more job creation in J&K."

Praising Kashmir for its pristine beauty, Kant said there is no better film destination than Kashmir which has everything to offer to the film industry.

