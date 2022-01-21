People of Andhra Pradesh vexed with Jagan's misrule: Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday slammed the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the state, saying that the people were vexed by their regime and there was no section of society that did not suffer due to 'continously thoughtless' decisions of the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Naidu was addressing an online meeting of party leaders.

While stressing that the time has come for the TDP local leaders to step up with their agitations on local issues so as to create pressure on the ruling regime, the TDP chief said, "All sections of society are suffering because of the policies of the present government. Higher taxes, ruling party frauds and thoughtless decisions have crushed the day to day lives of the people."

During the meeting, Naidu lauded the COVID-19 services being rendered by the NTR Memorial Trust and urged the TDP cadres all over to avail of these services to help the people.

Naidu said it was not an overstatement to say that the people were right now seething with anger over the unchecked betrayals of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. "Already, some sections have come on to the roads and they are carrying out protests all over. In the coming days, the common public would rise and revolt against the injustices of the YSRCP rule," he added.

The TDP chief said the corruption of the YSRCP local leaders was crossing all limits. He stressed that TDP leaders should hold local agitations at the mandal and assembly constituency levels. "The local leaders should also remain alert to find out the misuse of grama and ward volunteers to enroll bogus voters. The voters of a single family were being dispersed in different polling booths to sabotage the election process," he added.

Condemning the YSRCP's ulterior plans, Chandrababu Naidu cautioned the TDP leaders against any complacency in fighting against the anti-people policies of the government at the local level. At some places, the TDP leaders should change their style and start creating awareness on the misdeeds of the YSRCP, he said.

Naidu said whenever the election would be held, the Jagan regime was certain to meet with a crushing defeat.

"All sections of people are looking towards the TDP to fight agitations on their behalf. Even the YSRCP party leaders and groups are getting clarity that their party's government has lost the trust and goodwill of the people. The situation would turn more adverse for the YCP regime in the coming days," asserted Naidu.

The TDP chief asserted that the AP people had come to a conclusion that their problems would be solved only if the TDP would come to power. "As a political party, the TDP should constantly carry on agitations to prevent greater injustice. The Government had greatly betrayed the employees in respect of Pay Revision Commission (PRC). The TDP would give total support to their agitation for a better PRC," added Naidu.

Chandrababu Naidu stressed it is the TDP ideology from the beginning to stand by every agrrieved section of society in their hour of trouble.

Continuing taking potshots at the government, Naidu said that the government would reduce salaries of the employees asking for a raise in their income. "CM Jagan Reddy could not repair thousands of potholes on the roads but he is saying now that he would construct airports in all districts," he added.

The TDP chief said the NTR Trust COVID-19 Telemedicine services should be taken to village level. The party mandal and village leaders should take an active part in taking the trust services to the patients. Naidu thanked Trust Managing Trustee Nara Bhuvaneswari for rendering good services. Free medicine was also being provided to patients.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor