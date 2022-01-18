People want AAP to win in Punjab, says Bhagwant Mann's mother

As Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday declared MP Bhagwant Mann as the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, his mother Harpal Kaur said that the people of the state want the party to win.

Speaking with ANI, Harpal Kaur expressed happiness over the decision of the party stating that Mann has always followed his heart and the family never stopped him.

"We are very happy...He always followed his heart- be it becoming an artist (stand-up comedian) or a politician, we never stopped him. They (Aam Aadmi Party) will win by God's grace. People want them to win," she said.

Manpreet Kaur, sister of Bhagwant Mann also said that she is happy to witness the respect and affection her brother is receiving and hoped that Mann lives up to the expectations of the people of Punjab.

"I'm very happy to see the respect and affection my brother is receiving; hope it continues and he lives up to the expectations. It's a matter of pride for any sister to see her brother progress," she said.

Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced Bhagwant Mann,MP, as the party's chief ministerial candidate in Punjab at a public event.

The party had embarked on 'Janta Chunegi Apna CM' drive.

Notably, the ruling Congress has not declared a chief ministerial candidate though the party had signalled in a video yesterday that Channi is the CM face of the party.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. AAP had finished second in the last assembly elections in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor