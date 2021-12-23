People won't believe in electoral promises made by Congress: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party Manifesto committee Vice President Brij Lal took a jibe on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress in-charge of the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, over her announcement of 40 per cent reservation to the women in her party's electoral tickets and said that no one is going to belive the piecrust promises made by Congress.

The third meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party Manifesto committee took place in New Delhi on Wednesday in which discussions were held on a manifesto that would make Uttar Pradesh the "top-most" state in the country, Brij Lal said.

The first two meetings were held in Lucknow. The manifesto is based on the theme of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vishwas', according to the party sources.

The third meeting of the committee which was held for the first time in New Delhi was attended by Suresh Khanna, President of Manifesto Committee, Vice President Brij Lal and other members including Vijaypal Singh Tomar, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Seema Dwivedi, Rajesh Verma.

Speaking to ANI, Vice President of the Manifesto Committee Brij Lal said that the manifesto will be for the top-most state in the country.

"Today the third meeting of the Manifesto Committee was held in which all the members were present. We are considering farmers, youth, students, SC-ST, women and the people of all sections of the society. Our manifesto will be for the society and for the top-most state in the country," he said.

Lal further informed that the party has sought opinion from the public for drafting the manifesto.

"We have also sought opinion from the public. They are pouring in as well and we will include them too," he told ANI.

On being asked that Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress in-charge of the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, has already announced that her party will reserve 40 per cent of its electoral tickets for women, he said whatever Priyanka Gandhi is making electoral promises people are not believing in the promises made by the Congress as people of the state knows that BJP is the only party who fulfils all the electoral promises

The BJP leader further informed that the Committee will hold at least one more meeting where the manifesto will be given its final shape.

"One more meeting will be held in the future where the suggestions of the public will be included. The manifesto will be given its final shape after that," he said.

According to the sources, most of the topics have been finalised in the meeting on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

