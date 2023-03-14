Philippines' total external trade declined in Jan

Manila, March 14 The Philippines' total external trade in goods fell by 2.4 per cent in January to $16.20 billion, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said that of the total external trade in January, 67.7 per cent were imported goods, while the rest were exported, reports Xinhua news agency.

The balance of trade amounted to $-5.74 billion dollars, indicating a trade deficit with an annual increase of 27.2 per cent, it added.

