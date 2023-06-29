PhonePe responds to Madhya Pradesh Congress on alleged usage of brand logo on posters, says may take legal action

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 29 : Fintech services company PhonePe has responded to what it said to be "unauthorized usage" of its logo by Madhya Pradesh Congress and noted that it may take legal actions against them.

Posters featuring Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, which purportedly say, pay 50 per cent (commission) and get your work done, have been put up at various locations in Gwalior town. Such posters were also seen in Chindwara, Rewa, Satna, and the state's capital city Bhopal, and were later removed by the administration.

The posters are in the form of QR code sheets used by fintech companies for accepting online payments. 'PhonePe' could be clearly seen written on top of those posters.

"PhonePe objects to the unauthorized usage of its brand logo, by any third party, be it political or non-political. We are not associated with any political campaign or party," PhonePe posted on its Twitter handle.

"The PhonePe logo is a registered trademark of our company and any unauthorized use of PhonePe's intellectual property rights will invite legal action. We humbly request Madhya Pradesh Congress to remove the posters and banners featuring our brand logo and colour," it said, tagging the Twitter handle of the party's state unit.

In the meantime, an FIR has been lodged at Padav Police Station against unknown people who pasted the posters and the police are looking for them.

A BJP worker has given a complaint that his party is being defamed and based on that a case has been registered against an unknown person and an investigation is underway, said Rajesh Singh Chandel, SP Gwalior.

