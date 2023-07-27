Pinarayi Vijayan became CM by haunting Oommen Chandy, alleges Cong in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, July 27 Kerala Congress president K. Sudhakaran on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan got the CM's post by "mercilessly haunting and hunting" Oommen Chandy, and demanded an apology for the ruthless acts of the CPI(M).

Asserting that he is forced to come out with facts on how Vijayan and his party attacked Chandy physically and emotionally, Sudhakaran said, “The other day the CPI(M) leaders said they have never haunted Chandy. Vijayan became Chief Minister by using the Solar scam at the campaign in 2016 and 2021. It was a shameless act by Vijayan when he decided to take a letter from the Solar Scam accused (Saritha Nair) and handed it over to the CBI. But Chandy was unfazed and came out clean.”

Vijayan was sure that Chandy would be arrested. “Chandy remained calm and said since he has done no wrong he will not seek anticipatory bail and that happened as he was cleared of all charges, " he added.

“No one will ever forget the rather uncouth behaviour of former CPI(M) Chief Minister V.S.Achuthanandan when in the floor of the Assembly he levelled absolutely baseless allegations against Chandy’s family, by reading it out from a piece of paper,” said Sudhakaran.

Then Vijayan turned to the Titanium, Pattoor Land deal and even the Palm Oil cases and tried to arraign Chandy, but here too Chandy came out unscathed. Then the CPI(M) party workers stoned Chandy when he was the Chief Minister and on a visit to Vijayan’s home town. But he forgave them, he stated.

Then in the Bar scam case, despite having no role, Chandy came under duress from Vijayan and others and at the end of it, the CPI(M) took the Kerala Congress ( Mani) party against whom they for long was attacking their leader K.M.Mani, into their fold and it turned out to be the last nail in the coffin of political morality, said Sudhakaran.

"No one has forgotten the callous and stupid leveling of allegations of Vijayan when he said in the Rs 2,400 crores proposed Vizhinjam Port project, there was a Rs 6,000 crores corruption. And when Vijayan assumed office, he went forward with the project,” the Congress leader alleged.

It’s high time that he apologises for the cruel act of hunting and haunting Chandy, an angry Sudhakaran asserted.

