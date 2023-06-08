Pinarayi Vijayan to land in New York engulfed in smoke on Friday

Thiruvananthapuram, June 8 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is set to leave for New York to attend the diaspora meet - Loka Kerala Sabha - will on Friday land in the city which is shrouded in thick smoke and haze emanating from wildfires in Canada.

Vijayan, who arrives on Friday in New York, will visit the 9/11 memorial besides the UN headquarters.

The diaspora event is spread over two days and his participation in it starts on Saturday and Sunday and both these events happen in Times Square, which at the moment is engulfed in smoke.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor