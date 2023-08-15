PM condoles demise of Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak

New Delhi, Aug 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of founder of Sulabh International and noted social worker Bindeshwar Pathak.

"The passing away of Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak Ji is a profound loss for our nation. He was a visionary who worked extensively for societal progress and empowering the downtrodden. Bindeshwar Ji made it his mission to build a cleaner India. He provided monumental support to the Swachh Bharat Mission. During our various conversations, his passion towards Swachhata was always visible," Modi said in a tweet.

Modi further said that "His work will continue to inspire several people. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time".

Pathak, who built community toilets in war against open defecation, died due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

He was the founder of Sulabh International, a social organisation, which works to promote human rights, environmental sanitation, waste management and reforms through education.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor