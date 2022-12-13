PM may visit Meghalaya, Tripura on Dec 18

Agartala/Shillong, Dec 13 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Meghalaya and Tripura on December 18 to attend a variety of events and to launch a host of projects.

Officials in Shillong said that the Prime Minister would preside over the golden jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council (NEC), a regional planning body.

Modi is also likely to attend a programme at IIM Shillong.

The Governors and Chief Ministers of all the eight northeastern states are scheduled to attend the NEC programme.

In Tripura, the Prime Minister may address a public gathering at Swami Vivekananda ground in Agartala and inaugurate some projects and lay foundation stones for a few projects. Though the Prime Minister's itinerary has not been announced officially, administrative and security related arrangements are being made.

