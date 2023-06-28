PM meets Goldman Sachs' chief, board members

New Delhi, June 28 Investment bank Goldman Sachs' CEO David Solomon and members of its board, which include Lakshmi N. Mittal, Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.

"Had a fruitful discussion with the members of the Board and key leadership of @GoldmanSachs. Highlighted India's vast potential for growth, fuelled by recent reforms and a conducive business environment," Modi tweeted after meeting the bank's top leadership.

"Also spoke of how India offers several opportunities for global firms," the Prime Minister added.

