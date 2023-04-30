PM Modi addresses 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', calls it festival of goodness

New Delhi, April 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' has become a unique festival of goodness and positivity for the countrymen.

Addressing the 100th episode of his monthly radio broadcast, the Prime Minister said: "Friends, October 3, 2014 (the day when the first episode was aired) was the festival of Vijaya Dashami and all of us together started the journey of 'Mann Ki Baat' on that day. Vijaya Dashami is the festival of victory of good over evil. Mann Ki Baat has also become a unique festival of goodness and positivity of the countrymen," he said during the 100th episode of his monthly radio broadcast.

"Today is the hundredth episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'. I have received thousands of letters from all of you, lakhs of messages and I have tried to read as many letters as possible, have a look at them and try to understand the messages a bit," Modi added.

The prime minister went on to add that whether it is about education or culture, whether it is about its preservation or promotion, this has been an ancient tradition of India.

"The work that the country is doing in this direction today is really commendable. Be it the National Education Policy or the option of studying in a regional language, or technology integration in education, you will notice many such efforts. Years ago, programmes like 'Gunotsav and Shala Praveshotsav' had become a wonderful example of public participation in Gujarat to providing better education and reducing dropout rates," he said.

Modi said that through the programme, he has tried to highlight the efforts of many such people, who are selflessly working for education.

In strengthening the social fabric of India, 'Mann Ki Baat' is like the thread of a rosary, holding each bead together. In every episode, the spirit of service and capability of the countrymen have inspired others, he added.

"In this programme, every countryman becomes an inspiration to other countrymen. In a way, every episode of Mann Ki Baat prepares the ground for the next episode. 'Mann Ki Baat' has always moved ahead with goodwill, the spirit of service-spirit and the sense of duty," the prime minister added while expressing his gratitude to people of the country.

He also thanked the teams of All India Radio and Doordarshan for recording the programme with "great patience".

Several union ministers heard the programme live in different parts of the country.

Governors and Lieutenant Governors also heard the programme live in Raj Bhavans across the country.

