PM Modi at UP rally says Opposition doesn't even care about their voters as they opposed Triple Talaq ban

Unleashing an attack on opposition parties over opposing ban Triple Talaq, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Opposition doesn't even care about the betterment of people who vote for them.

The central government in July 2019 banned the practice of instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims, terming it to be the step for the betterment of Muslim women.

"When the central government made a law against triple talaq, they opposed it. They are so engrossed in selfishness that they can't even think for the betterment of those people who vote for them," said PM Modi while addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur.

Further slamming on Samajwadi Party, PM Modi said that 'Parivarwadis' are having sleepless nights as their vote bank (poor) is diminishing because of the welfare schemes carried by the government.

"Parivarwadi who had kept poor as their vote banks, are having sleepless nights now... Their problem is that if the poor, Dalit and tribal of the country get the means and power, then their politics of vote bank will vsh," he said.

PM Modi also announced that the government is working on completing the inter-linking project of Ken-Betwa rivers, which the farmers of Bundelkhand region were demanding for years.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Act, was passed in both houses of parliament in July 2019. The law criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband.

Seven-phase Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10, and the polling for the first two phases have been held. The third phase of UP polls will be held on February 20.

( With inputs from ANI )

