PM Modi calls Delhi Lt Governor to inquire about flood situation

New Delhi, July 13 Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on visit to France, inquired about the flood situation in the national capital and directed to take all steps in interest of the city.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji called from France and inquired about the waterlogging and flood situation in Delhi and the efforts being made to deal with it in detail. He directed to take appropriate steps in the interest of Delhi by taking all possible help from the Central," Saxena said in a tweet.

In the wake of the flood situation in several parts of the national capital, Saxena, earlier in the day, chaired the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several officers.

In the meeting, it was decided to close schools and colleges or universities across Delhi till Sunday. It qas also decided that non-essential government offices will remain closed till Sunday and private establishments or offices to be advised to work from home.

Yamuna shattered the 45 year old record and was flowing at 208.6 metres this afternoon. On September 6, 1978, Yamuna had touched the waterlevel of 207.49 meter. Following the flood in several low-lying areas of the national capital, thousands of people have been evacuated while several roads in Delhi have been closed for traffic as the water flooded the streets.

However, the water level of Yamuna started receding on Thursday at 9 p.m.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor