"PM Modi eliminating communal vote politics irked Congress" Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], May 31 : Slamming Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the US, former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said that the Congress party is "irked" by the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ended the "communal vote politics" in the country.

"Whenever the popularity of India and PM Modi increases in the world, it increases the insanity of this arrogant family* They (Congress) can't digest how the world is calling Modi the boss," the Senior BJP leader said while speaking to ANI.

"Rahul thinks that the country is Congress and Congress is the county. Attacking PM Modi has become the conspiracy of attacking the country," he said.

Naqvi further said that PM Modi has eliminated communal vote politics and the Muslim community is also a part of India's progress.

"PM Modi has eliminated the communal vote politics and this has irked the Congress* Muslims of India are part of India's development and progress and PM Modi has assured this. I don't know what makes them delusional whenever they visit a foreign land," he stated.

Rahul Gandhi, who is on a three-city US tour, launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre that the impact of some actions of the BJP-led government was being felt by minorities and people from the Dalit and tribal communities.

He was addressing the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' event in San Francisco, California.

"It is being felt by the Muslims most directly because it is done most directly to them. But in fact, it is done to all communities. The way you (Muslims) are feeling attacked, I can guarantee Sikhs, Christians, Dalits, and tribals are feeling the same. You can't cut hatred with hatred, but only with love and affection," Gandhi said.

"Also, this is a periodical thing. What is happening to Muslims in India today happened to Dalits in the 1980s. If you went to UP in the 1980s, this was happening with Dalits...We have to challenge it, fight it and do it with love and affection and not with hatred and we will do that," he added.

The former MP further said that he had to launch 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' because all instruments of doing politics (connecting with people) were "being controlled" and the "whole India" walked with him during the mega foot march.

"Some months ago, we started a walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. While walking we realised that normal instruments for doing politics (connecting with people) were not working anymore. They were controlled by the BJP and RSS. People are threatened and agencies are used against them. In some way, it had become quite difficult to act politically. That is why we decided to walk from the southernmost tip of India to Srinagar," he added.

