PM Modi expresses grief after 9 killed in road accident in UP's Fatehpur

Fatehpur, May 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to a road accident in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh in which nine people died after a speeding tanker hit an auto at Jahanabad in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district.

The PRO of Fatehpur Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Kumar Singh, said that several people were coming to Jahanabad in Fatehpur district in an autorickshaw from a wedding procession near Chilli Mod.

On the way, a speeding milk tanker hit the autorickshaw near Chilli Mod under Jahanabad police station area. Nine people travelling in the auto rickshaw were killed while several others were seriously injured in this accident.

The Fatehpur SP added that the post-mortem of all deceased people in the accident is being done who hail from different places in the district. The driver of the milk tanker ran away with his vehicle after the accident, but he has been nabbed and legal action is being taken against him.

Expressing grief over the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tweeted: "The road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their families in this tragedy. Along with this, I wish the injured to recover soon. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is fully committed in helping the victims."

He said that the next of kin of each of the deceased would be given a financial compensation of Rs two lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, while each of the injured would be given Rs 50,000.

Expressing grief over the road mishap, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday, "The loss of lives in the Fatehpur road accident is extremely sad. My condolences are with the bereaved families. District administration officials have been given instructions for immediate treatment of the injured. I pray to Shri Ram that the deceased rest in peace and give speedy recovery to the injured."

