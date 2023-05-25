PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express connecting Dehradun to Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually flagged off the indigenously-built Vande Bharat Express that connects Dehradun with New Delhi.

This is the first Vande Bharat train which has been introduced in Uttarakhand.

The train has been built indigenously and is equipped with advanced safety features including the Kavach technology. It has world-class amenities and heralds a new era of comfortable travel experience, especially for the tourists travelling to the state.

An official release said that Indian Railways is on a quest to completely electrify rail routes in the country guided by the vision of the Prime Minister of providing cleaner means of public transport,.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were present at Dehradun railway station.

