PM Modi holds meeting with chief ministers on G20 preparations

New Delhi, Dec 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a video meeting of the governors, chief ministers and lieutenant governors to discuss aspects related to India's G20 presidency.

He stated that India's G20 presidency belongs to the entire nation, and is a unique opportunity to showcase the country's strengths, official sources said.

PM Modi emphasised the importance of teamwork and sought the cooperation of the states in organising various G20 events.

He pointed out that the G20 presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, thus bringing out the uniqueness of each part of our country.

Underlining the fact that a large number of visitors would be coming to India during the next one year of India's G20 presidency and international media's focus on various events, the Prime Minister urged upon states to rebrand themselves as attractive business, investment and tourism destinations.

He also reiterated the need to ensure people's participation in the G20 events.

Chief ministers and lieutenant governors shared their views during the meeting, informing about the preparations being done by them to host G20 events.

