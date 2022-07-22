PM Modi hosts farewell dinner for President Kovind

By IANS | Published: July 22, 2022 11:36 PM 2022-07-22T23:36:04+5:30 2022-07-22T23:50:07+5:30

New Delhi, July 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted a farewell dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind.

President-elect Droupadi Murmu also attended the dinner along with members of the Union Cabinet, Chief Ministers of various states and other dignitaries.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were also present.

