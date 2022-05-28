PM Modi inaugurates world's first Nano Urea Liquid plant in Gandhinagar

Kalol (Gujarat), May 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the World's first Nano Urea Liquid plant by IFFCO at Kalol, Gujarat in an effort to provide farmers the means to boost productivity and help increase their income.

The Prime Minister dedicated the Ultramodern Nano Urea Liquid Fertilizer plant to the Nation at a ceremony held at Gandhinagar. Amit Shah, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya were among those who were present on the occasion.

IFFCO has set up additional manufacturing facilities for production of Nano Fertilisers at Aonla, Phulpur, Kalol (Expansion), Bengaluru and Paradeep, Kandla, Deoghar and Guwahati. All these units shall have design production capacity of 2 lakh bottles per day with a total investment of Rs 3,000 crore of which Rs 720 crore is already committed and will generate employment for thousands of people.

U.S. Awasthi, MD, IFFCO informed about the functioning of the plant and its various technologies with the help of a walkthrough video which was shown live through the launch.

The usage of IFFCO Nano Urea was shown in a film to the farmers present there, the inspiration of which was taken from the Prime Minister's vision of reducing the use of urea in the soil. He said that the vehicle of the Nano Urea revolution will be the drones, as it will introduce modern farming techniques and practices.

Awasthi said that Nano Urea liquid has been found to be very effective in increasing the nutritional quality & productivity of crop and has a huge positive impact on the quality of underground water and environment, thus resulting in significant reduction in the global warming. He informed that 3.60 crore bottles of IFFCO Nano urea Liquid have been produced out of which 2.50 crore have already been sold.

Chairman IFFCO, Dileep Sanghani said, Nano Urea Liquid has been made in line with the PM's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Sahkar se Samriddhi with the aim of increasing farmers income. Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) had earlier last year introduced the world's first IFFCO Nano Urea (Liquid) & which is included in Fertiliser Control Order (FCO, 1985).

