PM Modi made major contributions to Indian Democracy through 'Mann Ki Baat': Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], April 26 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made major contributions to Indian democracy by pushing the country towards 'politics of performance' and by 'democratising' the Padma Awards.

Home Minister Amit Shah also released a commemorative coin at the National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat@100.

Addressing the national conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100, Amit Shah said, "During the 99 episodes of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi only conversed with the people and did not talk about political things despite being a politician. I don't think there is any such dialogue in the world".

"Because, usually there is the impression, that a politician lives by politics, sleeps for politics and works only for politics," he added.

The Home Minister further said that PM Modi has helped in strengthening "democracy" in the country.

"PM Modi has made two major contributions to our democracy. One, he has freed the democratic system from casteism, nepotism and appeasement. He took the country out of this dirty politics, and took us towards politics of performance. Now, your family caste or religion doesn't matter, only your performance matters," he said.

Amit Shah added, "Second, PM Modi has democratised the Padma Awards. Earlier Padma Awards were given on the basis of recommendation. But, today anyone can send their name for Padma Awards, and a transparent committee makes the selection and gives awards to even small people with big contributions. Even during his Mann Ki Baat episodes, the Prime Minister also talked about people and orgsations with useful and positive contributions. This has strengthened the Democracy in the country".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor