PM Modi more concerned about his image than country, says Congress

New Delhi, Aug 20 Congress on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Chinese incursions in Ladakh saying he is more concerned about his image than the country.

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh, who has been attacking the BJP government at the Centre over Chinese issue, wrote on X: “The Prime Minister is more concerned about his image than the country. So after the intrusion on June 19, 2020, he gave clean chit to China.”

Congress Spokesperson and Chairman of Media and Publicity, Pawan Khera on X wrote, “Any other Prime Minister would have gone to these areas and sent a loud signal to China.

“Our Prime Minister whimpered a clean chit. Thank you Rahul Gandhi for sending out the much required message to China and the world. This is our land,” Khera said.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to Ladakh, said that China has taken away the Indian land in Ladakh.

“Over here, the concern is the land which has been taken away by China and people are affected. People are saying Chinese forces have entered (into Indian territory),” Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

He said that Prime Minister Modi has told the nation that not an inch of land has been lost to China but that is not true.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had earlier said that the nation is paying a heavy price for PM Modi’s clean chit to China.

“China should be confronted strategically together, and not by making hollow boasts,” he had said.

