"PM Modi paid special attention to development of Himachal Pradesh," says State LoP Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 18 : Leader of the Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid special attention to the development of Himachal Pradesh.

While addressing the Vyapari Sammelan in Shimla which was organized on the completion of nine years of the Modi Government at the Centre, Jai Ram Thakur said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid special attention to the development of Himachal Pradesh. PM Modi completed the Atal Tunnel, which was pending for 10 years, in record time and dedicated it to the service of the people of Himachal."

"He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of a world-class institution like AIIMS in record time. While being the Prime Minister, he came to Himachal on every occasion," he added.

Jai Ram Thakur further stated that PM Modi launched several flagship schemes in the state due to his special attachment with Himachal Pradesh.

"He also chose the holy land of Himachal Pradesh for the launch of several flagship schemes. Today projects worth Rs 45 thousand crores are going on in Himachal to build a network of national highways, BRO projects are going on separately. Apart from this, dozens of important schemes like Vande Bharat Train, Smart City Project of Dharamshala and Shimla, Drug Park, are coming on the ground in the state," he said.

"All these schemes have become possible due to the special attachment of the Prime Minister to Himachal Pradesh. Definitely, with all these schemes, the people of Himachal will get new employment opportunities and the state will create new paradigms of progress," he added.

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur said that previous BJP government in the state has proved to be a milestone in the development of Himachal in the last five years.

"Our government in the state has proved to be a milestone in the development. We solved the water problem in Shimla, widened the roads. Where possible, parking, tunnels and lifts were made. The Congress government stopped the development work everywhere. Nobody is talking about guarantees anymore. Law and order has collapsed in the state. Such incidents are happening which have not happened in Himachal till date," he said.

The BJP is organising various programmes which are being attended by its senior leaders across the country as part of a mega public outreach to mark the 9th anniversary of the Modi Government at the centre.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor