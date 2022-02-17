PM Modi slams Akhilesh Yadav over his 'BJP ka tika' remark, says 'Parivarwadis have problems with 'Modi, Yogi, COVID vaccine'

Launching a staunch attack at the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his 'BJP ka tika' (BJP's vaccine) remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that 'Parivarwadis' call COVID-19 vaccines as 'BJP ka tika' and they have a problem with "vaccines, Modi and Yogi".

Continuing his attack on the SP chief, PM Modi said that since India has achieved a record COVID-19 vaccination under the BJP-led Central government, "anti-vaccine people" are questioning the government's expenditure on the nationwide vaccination programme.

"Two people are afraid of vaccines. One is coronavirus, second - these anti-vaccine people. Parivarwadis are calling COVID-19 vaccines as 'BJP ka tika'. Record vaccination has been achieved so these people are questioning why is the government spending so much money on the vaccine. Should the government not spend money to save people's lives? Parivarwadis have a problem with vaccines, Modi and Yogi," said PM Modi while addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur.

Expressing confidence in the victory of the BJP in the ongoing assembly polls, PM Modi said that people of UP will celebrate the festival of Holi, six days ahead, as the results will be declared on March 10.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh have determined to hold colourful celebrations of victory on 10th March, ahead of Holi," said PM Modi.

PM also paid his tribute to those who lost their lives in a tragic accident in Kushinagar on Wednesday.

"The administration is providing full assistance to the affected families," he added.

As many as 13 people lost their lives after falling into a well during wedding celebrations in the Nebua Naurangia area of the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night.

Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav earlier in January 2021 stroked controversy by saying that he will not get himself inoculated with the "BJP ki vaccine" (BJP's vaccine).

Seven-phase Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10, and the polling for the first two phases have been held. The third phase of UP polls will be held on February 20.

( With inputs from ANI )

