PM Modi to hold discussions with Christian religious leaders during Kerala visit, says BJP State chief

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 20 : Prime Minister will hold discussions with Christian religious leaders during his visit to Kerala which is scheduled on April 24 and 25, state Bharatiya Janata Party chief K Surendran said on Thursday.

Detailing the Prime Minister's programme during his visit, Surendran said that he will conduct a roadshow and address a public meeting.

"Prime Minister's visit to Kerala will give impetus to the state's development. There is a great expectation among the people of Kerala for this visit. PM Modi will hold a road show. People will come voluntarily to receive him. 'Yuvam' will be the conference that would mark the beginning of Kerala's political change. The youth who want the development of Kerala beyond party politics will participate in this," he said in a press conference.

The state BJP chief alleged that the ruling CPIM and Congress are running fake propaganda against 'Yuvam'.

"CPIM and Congress are running fake propaganda against it. Yuvam-23 is just the beginning. It will be the talk of campuses by the next year. The negative politics put forward by LDF and UDF will be discussed. We are now receiving unprecedented support. Youth orgzations are not invited to the Yuvam event. Youth in orgzations are invited," he said.

"During his visit to Kerala, the Prime Minister will hold discussions with Christian religious leaders. The Left and the Congress do not tolerate the BJP's closeness with the Christian community," Surendran added.

The state BJP chief claimed that Kerala has lagged behind in development.

"The result of the work done by the left and right fronts in Kerala for so long is that Kerala has been left behind in development. Statistics show that Kerala is the most backward in development. Entrepreneurs in the state are facing challenges. Kerala has not become an investment-friendly state," he said.

