PM Modi to inaugurate India Energy Week in B'luru

Bengaluru, Feb 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Karnataka for the third time in a period of 36 days on Monday. PM Modi on his one-day visit will inaugurate the India Energy Week organised in Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) at Bengaluru.

On his first visit in February, he will also inaugurate HAL Helicopter Factory in Gubbi Taluk of Tumakuru. This manufacturing facility spread across 615 acres of land is dubbed as India's largest manufacturing facility of Light Utility Helicopters (LUH) and Indian Multirole Helicopters (IMRH). He will also address a gathering after the incident. PM Modi had laid the foundation stone for the unit in 2016.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Tumakuru Industrial Township, an Industrial Node on Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor. The project is slated to generate employment for over 90,000 people. It is spread over 1,722 acres and is being implemented at a cost of Rs 1,701 crore.

Further, PM Modi will later inaugurate Multi-Village Water Supply Schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission in Tiptur taluk and Chikkanayakanahalli taluk in Tumakuru, which will provide treated water for 1.86 lakh people from the Hemavathi River at a cost of Rs 435 crore and Rs 115 crore respectively.

Karnataka is heading for elections in two months. His visit to inaugurate Shivamogga airport on February 27 is confirmed already. PM Modi will also come down to Bengaluru to inaugurate the Aero India Show, held between Feb 13 and 17.

The BJP insiders say that PM Modi is highlighting the development and contributions of the double engine government at the state and Center rather than criticizing the opposition parties.

The Opposition parties are targeting the BJP and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy has stirred a controversy by stating that the BJP is conspiring to make a Brahmin candidate the CM in Karnataka. It is to be seen whether PM Modi will make any comments on opposition parties' attacks.

