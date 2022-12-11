PM Modi to return to power in 2024, BJP will win 404 seats in Lok Sabha elections: Narasimha Rao

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Saturday said that the results of the Gujarat Assembly elections are a testimony that Narendra Modi will return as the Prime Minister for the third time in 2024.

He added that the party will win more seats in the southern states, a region where the BJP is putting in efforts to make inroads ahead of the respective Assembly elections and the 2024 general elections.

"The Gujarat Assembly elections have created a sensation across the country. In 2024, the BJP will have an undisputed victory in 404 seats," he said.

The BJP leader stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special attention to the two Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) after coming to power at the Centre and added that the party will win more seats in Lok Sabha in southern states than earlier.

"Prime Minister Modi paid special attention to the two Telugu states. The BJP is a major party in the southern states. We will win more seats in Lok Sabha in southern states than earlier," he said.

The BJP swept the Gujarat Assembly election with a whopping 156 out of the 182 Assembly seats, which is the highest number of seats any party has won after the formation of the state in 1960.

It is now the largest mandate ever in the history of the state. With this win, BJP becomes the second party in the history of the country to have come to power for seven successive terms in a state.

Bhupendra Patel has been elected BJP legislative party leader and will take oath as chief minister of Gujarat for the second time on December 12. Patel, the 60-year-leader who won from Ghotlodia Assembly seat in Ahmedabad district will take oath as chief minister along with other cabinet ministers.

The BJP is all set to form the government for a record straight seventh term in the state.As per sources, about 20 cabinet ministers will take oath along with Bhupendra Patel on Monday and take charge of their respective departments, the very next day.

Speaking about the likely cabinet, Surat West MLA Purnesh Modi told ANI, "The party's decision in the matter would be cordially welcomed."

The Assembly elections in Gujarat were held in two phases -- on December 1 and 5. The approximate voter turnout in the second phase was 59.11 per cent and in the first 63.14 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

