PM Modi to visit Gujarat on Friday

New Delhi, May 11 Prime minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Friday, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 4,400 crore.

He will preside over an event to hand over houses under Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY) to around 19,000 beneficiaries.

Modi will also visit GIFT city and review the status of various ongoing projects there.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to participate in Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan, which will be the 29th biennial conference of All India Primary Teachers' Federation, during his day-long visit to the state.



ans/ksk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor