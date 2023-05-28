PM Modi's decision to inaugurate new Parliament building himself "may harm BJP in future": CM Gehlot

Nagaur (Rajasthan) [India], May 28 : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that PM Narendra Modi's decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building himself might harm the BJP in future and added that boycott of the inaugural event by several parties is a 'message to the world in itself'.

Calling the matter 'unfortunate', the CM recalled the invitees during the Rajasthan Assembly inauguration and stressed the importance of the President of India for such events.

"This was very unfortunate. It is because this is an event where the Head has a role. We invited the President when we inaugurated the Rajasthan Assembly. The Speakers and the Deputy Speaker were also there. You should have not done this at an event like this. 20 parties boycotted the event. You can imagine the message that went across if 20 states boycotted the event. This will only cause harm to the PM in the future," Gehlot said.

The inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in the eye of the storm for the past few days.

Many Opposition parties boycotted the event saying that the inauguration should have been done by the President of India instead.

The inauguration, however, was held in the most gala manner on Sunday in Delhi, marking a "new era for the Indian Parliament and Democracy".

In a bit to take a jibe against the new building, the RJD recently tweeted a picture of a coffin and the new parliament building.

The RJD on its official handle at the microblogging site had captioned the tweet as 'Yeh kya hai? (What is this?), drawing sharp criticism from various quarters including the BJP.

The comparison triggered a political slugfest where the BJP is also terming it as 'treason'.

However, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has said that he was not aware of what is happening.

"I have not seen yet. I do not know, will see," he said.

