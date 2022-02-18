PM says Bullet train vital for India and Mumbai's identity

Mumbai, Feb 18 Amid delays plaguing the prestigious Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet train project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that it is a very important infra project for India and for Mumbai's identity as the City of Dreams.

"The Ahmedabad-Mumbai High-Speed Rail is the country's need and it will strengthen Mumbai's identity as the City of Dreams. Completing this project rapidly is our priority," said Modi.

The Prime Minister was virtually inaugurating two additional railway lines linking Thane-Diva and flagging off two suburban trains in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Railway Minister Ashwini Vainshnaw and others.

Lauding Mumbai's role in the progress of Independent India, the Prime Minister said now the effort is to enhance the city's capabilities manifold with regard to its contribution to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and outlined other rail projects in the neighbouring states.

The government's special focus is on creating 21st century infrastructure for Mumbai for which thousands of crores of rupees are being invested in railway connectivity for the city and the suburban rail network is being equipped with the latest technology.

He said efforts are underway to add another 400 km in the Mumbai suburban region and 19 railway stations are to be modernised, besides several other plans to be implemented.

Referring to how the Corona pandemic "could not shake" the government's commitment to make Indian Railways more safe, convenient and modern, Modi said that in the past couple of years, the Indian Railways set new records in freight transportation, 8,000 km of railway lines were electrified, 4,500 km railway lines were doubled, while Kisan Rails connected farmers to markets all over the country.

The two separate lines on the new Thane-Diva sector would help segregate local and long-distance trains, avoid congestion on tracks, prevent delays and remove the interference in schedules of both the long-distance and suburban sections.

The lines have been constructed at a cost of Rs 620 crore and comprises a 1.4 km long rail flyover, three major and 21 minor bridges, and will facilitate the running of 36 new suburban train services to benefit the commuters, especially during the rush hours.

