PM to address post-budget webinar on 'Urban Planning, Development & Sanitation' on March 1

New Delhi, Feb 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the post-budget webinar on the theme "Urban Planning, Development and Sanitation" on Wednesday at 10 a.m. through video conferencing.

The webinar will be led by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and co-led by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

It will involve discussions on the budget announcements pertaining to various themes in coordination with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, and the Jal Shakti Ministry.

Officials said that several voices from the ground like those of SafaiMitras, leading NGOs, civil society organisations, worker associations, financial institutions, urban planners, industry representatives, research institutions, public representatives, government officials etc. will be joining the webinar and sharing their inputs.

The stakeholders will deliberate and prepare implementation strategy and timelines pertaining to budget announcements, including mechanised sanitation facilities in all cities to ensure transition from man-hole to machine-hole, wet and dry waste management, waste to wealth plants under GOBARdhan scheme, scope of processed wet waste for PM-PRANAM, urban planning reforms and scheme for special assistance to states for capital investment 2023-24, Urban Infrastructure Development Fund for tier-2 and tier-3 cities, ring fencing of user charges and property tax reforms.

As a part of the webinar, four parallel breakout sessions, including waste to wealth, SafaiMitra Suraksha (Man-hole to Machine-hole), Urban Planning Reforms and Action, and Urban Infrastructure Development Fund will be organised.

The plenary closing session will have summarisation by the moderators of the above breakout sessions in the presence of the Union Ministers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor