PM to inaugurate 'Aero India 2023' in Bengaluru on Monday

New Delhi, Feb 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 14th edition of 'Aero India 2023' at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Monday.

The Asia's largest aero show will showcase the country's progress in design leadership, growth in UAVs Sector, Defence Space and futuristic technologies. Further, it will also promote the export of indigenous air platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

Being organised in an area of around 35,000 sq metre, it will be the biggest-ever event till date, and is likely to witness the participation of 98 countries.

The Defence Ministers of 32 countries, Air Chiefs of 29 countries and 73 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are expected to attend the event.

As many as 809 defence companies, including MSMEs and start-ups, will showcase the advancement in niche technologies and the growth in aerospace and defence sector.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the major exhibitors include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.

About five lakh visitors are expected to attend the event physically and many millions more will connect through television and internet.

As per the ministry, the focus will be on showcasing indigenous equipment, technologies and establishing partnerships with foreign companies, in line with 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision for a secure and prosperous future.

Addressing the curtain raiser programme on February 12, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Aero India 2023 will showcase the country's manufacturing prowess and the progress achieved towards realising the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' as envisioned by the Prime Minister. This event will significantly contribute to the development of the aerospace and aviation sector, he asserted.

February 13-15 will be business days, while February 16-17 will be for public visit. The event comprises a Defence Ministers' Conclave, a CEOs Round Table, Manthan start-up event, Bandhan ceremony, breath-taking air shows, a large exhibition, India Pavilion and a trade fair of aerospace companies.

The Defence Minister termed the record international participation as the reflection of not just India's buyer-seller ties with different countries, but also their shared vision of global prosperity.

"Spanning five days, the event, on the theme 'The runway to a billion opportunities', will radiate the rise of a strong and self-reliant 'New India' by displaying India's growth in aerospace and defence capabilities... It will integrate domestic MSMEs and start-ups in global supply chain and attract foreign investments including the partnerships for co-development and co-production," Singh added.

