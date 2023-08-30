PMO takes stock of G20 summit preparations, calls for minimum inconvenience to public

New Delhi, Aug 30 Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday chaired a high level to oversee the preparedness of the G20 summit, which is scheduled to take place next month.

In the meeting, which was chaired by the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra, a mobile app made for G20, called ‘G20 India’ was unveiled, which is now available for download, both on Android and iOS.

Officials informed that during the meeting that G20 delegates and members of the media will also witness digital India first hand through the ‘Innovation Hub’ and ‘Digital India Experiential Hub’ which are being set up at Bharat Mandapam, the main venue of the meeting.

Mishra took stock of the preparations for the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Summit, including logistical, protocol, security and media-related arrangements.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from G20 Secretariat and ministries of external affairs, home, culture, information and broadcasting and the department of telecom.

Indian cultural and democratic ethos will also be showcased in exhibitions during the G20 summit.

Mishra emphasised that though restrictions are unavoidable, efforts should be made so that least inconvenience is caused to public.

Further, communications regarding traffic restrictions be made more user-friendly, he directed the officials during the meeting.

On the logistics side, drills are being held and dress rehearsals are planned in the coming days.

Mishra directed all concerned officers and heads of organisations to make every effort to host an impeccable summit.

For smooth coordination between various agencies, it was decided that a multi-agency control Room will be set up at Bharat Mandapam.

Mishra will undertake field and site visits over the next few days to check the state of readiness on the ground, official sources said.

