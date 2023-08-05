Police seize 300 banned Chinese manjhas in Delhi, two arrested

New Delhi, Aug 4 Delhi Police on Friday said that it arrested two men and recovered 300 Chinese manjhas from the accused.

The police have identified the accused as Mohd Faizan (22) and Yaman (19).

The police officials said that Faizan has disclosed that he had purchased a total of 300 rolls for Rs 54,000 from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and was going to sell them to Yaman for Rs 1,10,000, earning double profit.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ravindra Singh Yadav, said that specific input was received that two persons involved in the illegal business of sale/purchase of nylon-based banned Chinese manjha would come near the outer ring road, Sarai Kale Khan.

“A raid was conducted, and the duo was apprehended while they were in possession of five cartons containing 300 rolls of prohibited 'Chinese manjha',” said the Special CP.

The official said that Faizan, who was working as a salesman in a pharmacy shop near Jama Masjid, had come in contact with Zeeshan and learned that selling Chinese manjha yielded double profit.

“Accordingly, he started selling Chinese Manjha in Delhi after procuring it from Meerut. Yaman is pursuing B.A from Anglo Arabic School, Ajmeri Gate, and to earn easy money, he used to sell Chinese Manjha every year at the time of Independence Day from his house,” the official added.

