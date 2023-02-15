Poll-bound Nagaland's Seyochung Sitimi constituency resolves 'one man one vote'

To ensure the conduct of a free and fair election, the Seyochung Sitimi village in poll-bound Nagaland has made a strong resolution with the motto of 'one man one vote'.

Located on the eastern side of Nagaland, the Seyochung Sitimi village shares a sub-division under Kiphire District, of the state.

It is one of the aspirational districts in Nagaland, which has seen immense development through various projects and schemes for the villagers. It is one of the biggest villages in the Kiphire district with a total electoral of 24,086 voters.

L Khaliba Sangtam, a local, expressed his opinion that the Assembly election of 2023 would be a free and fair election. He said that the Seyochung village does not endorse party campaigns nor indulge in alcohol.

Alumse Sangtam, Seyochung Village Council Secretary, said that starting from the village head 'gaon bura' to the elders and the voters, the village council have been monitoring with strict compliance to adhere to clean elections in the village. He said that the village council will be guiding the villagers to cast their votes peacefully.

Kyupise Sangtam, a supporter of the BJP party in Seyochung Village said that 90 per cent of the villagers are supporting the BJP and expressed confidence that the party will win under the able leadership of V Kasheho Sangtam.

Notably, the Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, John Barla is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday as a star campaigner for V Kasheho Sangtam, and kick off the campaign.

He will be accompanied by Y Patton, the Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland and BJP legislature party leader; Kazheto Kinimi, unopposed BJP candidate and Nalin Kohli, national BJP Spokesperson.

Khaseo Sangtam from INC and C Kipili Sangtam from NPP are the other candidates in the fray for the upcoming Seyochung Sitimi Assembly

BJP broke away from the Naga People's Front (NPF) and joined Neiphiu Rio's newly-established Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) ahead of the 2018 elections. Neiphiu Rio is the incumbent Chief Minister of Nagaland.

The Assembly Elections in Nagaland are slated to be held on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2.

( With inputs from ANI )

