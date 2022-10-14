Portugal registers highest inflation in 30 years

Lisbon, Oct 14 The inflation rate in Portugal accelerated to 9.3 per cent in September, the highest since October 1992, the National Statistics Institute said.

The result represents a rise of 0.4 percentage points from the previous month, Xinhua news agency quoted the statistics office as saying.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, rose to 6.9 per cent in September, up from 6.5 per cent the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1.2 per cent in September, up from a 0.9 per cent month-on-month rise in August.

