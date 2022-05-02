Prashant Kishor hints at political plunge, beginning from Bihar
By ANI | Published: May 2, 2022 10:05 AM2022-05-02T10:05:43+5:302022-05-02T10:15:02+5:30
After his talks with the top brass of the Congres party failed, political strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday hinted that he is set to take a political plunge with a tweet in which he said that he would be ready to go to the people's court, starting from his home state Bihar.
After his talks with the top brass of the Congres party failed, political strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday hinted that he is set to take a political plunge with a tweet in which he said that he would be ready to go to the people's court, starting from his home state Bihar.
"My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to Peoples Good Governance" Kishor said in a tweet today.
He accompanied it with the hashtag in Hindi 'From Bihar'.
The announcement has come within a week of his statement on Twitter that he had declined the Coingress' offer to join a group on strengthening the organization in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.
Kishor is not new to Bihar politics, for he was the vice president of the ruling Janata Dal-United led by the chief minister Nitish Kumar.
More details to follow.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app